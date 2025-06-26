Thunder star Alex Caruso to work ‘shift’ at Oklahoma City Raising Cane’s location on Thursday

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Thunder shooting guard Alex Caruso will soon serve fans at an Oklahoma City Raising Cane’s restaurant after winning an NBA championship.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Caruso will suit up and become a Raising Cane’s crew member at the location at 6340 N. May Ave. During his “shift,” Caruso will serve chicken fingers to Thunder fans and work the front counter and drive-thru as well as take pictures, sign autographs – although autographs are not guaranteed – and more.

Caruso will work his “shift” just days after helping the Thunder win its first NBA championship and celebrating the title with fans during a parade through Oklahoma City. The championship is Caruso’s second, having won his first while with the Los Angeles Lakers in The Bubble during the 2020 season.

During the Thunder’s seven-game series against the Pacers, Caruso averaged 10.1 points per game and scored 20 points twice. He also was solid on defense and made several hustle plays that swung momentum in various games.

The 2024-25 season was Caruso’s first with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded from the Chicago Bulls. He did, however, start his NBA journey in Oklahoma City by playing for the Blue in the Development League.

