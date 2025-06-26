Skip to Content
SB Humane shares tips for July 4th

Published 8:33 am

Santa Barbara, Calif.- Santa Barbara Humane joined your morning news this morning news with Po, a 7-year old Husky.

Po had been in the shelter for 150 days, due to a overflow of Huskies. According to Petfinder.com, there are over 300 Huskies or Husky mixes within a 100 mile radius of Santa Barbara.

SB Humane also introduced private dog training for those who want to work on a specific behavior or don't have time to attend normal classes.

People attending the private classes will meet with a certified dog trainer. Classes are available county-wide and registration is available online.

They have also expanded bilingual classes in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

With July 4th approaching, SB Humane is telling pet owners that it is not too late to pick up anti-anxiety for pets who have a difficult time with fireworks.

It is also advised to keep your pets indoors.

SBC Animal Services will also be open during the holiday to help if your pet goes missing or you find a dog.

Michael Yu

