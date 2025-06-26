Remains of prisoner of war who died in captivity in Korea in 1951 returned home to New Hampshire

By Imani Fleming

LACONIA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The remains of a New Hampshire soldier who died in captivity during the Korean War were returned to American soil on Wednesday afternoon, more than 70 years after his death.

U.S. Army Private First Class George A. Curley Jr., of Laconia, was 18 when he was captured while fighting overseas. He died in March 1951 at a prisoner of war camp near Pyoktong, DPRK.

“He’s part of a very small number of soldiers who did give their life in Korea, in a prisoner of war camp and has actually made it home,” said Maj. Thomas Lasko, a casualty assistance officer. “For him to be able to come all the way back home to Laconia, New Hampshire, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Curley enlisted in the New Hampshire National Guard in June 1948 and was later assigned to the Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division.

He was listed as missing in action for decades before his remains were positively identified on March 3.

His obituary notes that he went to Sacred Heart Catholic School, was a Boy Scout and loved winter sports.

Lasko, who has been part of dozens of ceremonies like the one held Wednesday, said the feeling of honor at each one never leaves him.

“No, it doesn’t. It’s always there,” he said.

It’s a similar feeling for Nicolas Marks, who helped organize the procession to the funeral home.

“In some respects, it’s kind of overwhelming,” Marks said. “It’s heartwarming to see not just other veterans organizations, you know the bikes out here, but community members, just the general public,” he said.

He said the crowd that gathered Wednesday is a reminder of how important it is to honor all service members, no matter how long it takes to bring them home.

Curley will be buried alongside his parents and grandparents.

Lasko said Curley’s family couldn’t be more grateful.

“They’re just overwhelmed with joy and overwhelmed with pride with the amount of effort and coordination and everyone really having a big show out to be here for George, to bring him home,” he said.

