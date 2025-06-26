Police search for “suspicious person” seen in neighborhoods with mask

By Heath Kalb

Michigan (WWJ) — Dearborn Heights police are trying to track down a masked man accused of repeatedly harassing a family.

Haider Nabeel, who shared Ring camera footage with CBS News Detroit, said the suspicious man is the reason he got the camera, because this has been happening for weeks.

“A couple weeks ago, when I didn’t have the camera, they came and me and my brother were home, and they started banging on the windows around the house and then on the door,” said Nabeel.

Nabeel said it was about a week and a half ago that he decided to buy a Ring doorbell. Since then, he’s caught this suspicious man multiple times harassing his Dearborn Heights home near the corner of Kennedy and Rouge River Drive.

“A guy with a black ski mask started banging on the door, and we got that on footage, and he ran. And then this time it was that orange mask on the video you guys have seen,” he said.

Dearborn Heights police said this “disturbing behavior” is happening at other homes in the neighborhood as well.

“They did tell us that there was other occurrences in the neighborhood, at least that’s what they told us, that it’s been happening to other people, so I don’t think it’s a targeted thing. I just think it’s some teenagers messing around thinking they’re funny.”

Nabeel’s neighbors said they have not dealt with the person, who police described as “suspicious, but they said it’s scary nonetheless.

“Really don’t know how I would react really don’t,” said Joe Kosho.

“I would like run away, I would like go hide downstairs,” said Kosho’s daughter

Anyone with information on the person’s identity can reach out to the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

