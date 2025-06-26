Kidney transplant recipient shares story, encourages organ donation

By Caroline Hogan

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — Diane Hicks is a loving grandmother, big football fan and a kidney transplant recipient.

“I just almost feel like I’ve been rejuvenated,” Hicks said.

Hicks’ two sisters had kidney failure, and her doctor saw similar complications in her.

“I just resigned myself that I would be on dialysis,” Hicks said. “Both my sisters were. They have both since passed.”

But she had the chance to change the game.

Hicks got the call from Saint Luke’s Hospital last October that they had found a donor. She went into surgery the next day.

“My kidney actually came from a child, an 8-year-old,” Hicks said, becoming emotional. “My grandson is 8.”

Dr. Sreelatha Katari, medical director of transplant nephrology at Saint Luke’s, said Hicks was fortunate to receive a transplant relatively quickly.

“We say average wait time for a kidney transplant is three to six years,” Katari said.

Katari said Hicks was also lucky she got a transplant before she really needed one.

“Usually, kidney disease happens or manifests only when it is in the late stage, like stage four or stage five,” Katari said. “I always advise transplant is a better option whenever they’re able to get it.”

Hicks had one request after surgery: to watch the Chiefs game. The team ended up beating the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20.

Now, just like the Chiefs are about to enter a new season, so is Hicks, and it means more than she can put into words.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KSHB’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

