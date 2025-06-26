Food dye crusade, yearslong cruise, crypto for mortgages: Catch up on the day’s stories



President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election was fueled by increased voter turnout and a more racially and ethnically diverse support base than in 2020 or 2016, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

1️⃣ Going dye-free: Synthetic food dyes are a hot target in the crusade to reduce chronic disease and neurobehavioral issues in the US. However, experts have found that dyes are just one component of ultraprocessed foods.

2️⃣ Looming deadlines: The Supreme Court is set to hand down its final decisions of the term tomorrow, many of which are high-profile cases. The schedule sets the stage for a blockbuster last day of opinions.

3️⃣ Living at sea: Californian Sharon Lane stepped onto a residential cruise ship in mid-June with joy and relief, acknowledging the moment she fulfilled a lifelong dream. She plans to circumnavigate the globe for the next 15 years.

4️⃣ End of an era: Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue after nearly four decades — but she will stay on as publisher Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director. Wintour reinvented the publication during her tenure, turning it into a powerhouse.

5️⃣ Crypto’s coming: Homebuyers in the US may soon be able to use cryptocurrency assets to strengthen their mortgage applications. A new policy proposed by the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency would be a reversal for the two government entities that guarantee more than half of America’s mortgages.

🌪️ Twisting twins: Two waterspouts were spotted swirling just south of Florida’s Tampa Bay earlier this week.

• New CDC vaccine advisers endorse thimerosal-free flu vaccines, despite no evidence of harm from the preservative

• Details emerge of secret diplomatic efforts to restart Iran talks

• Trump’s massive agenda bill faces headwinds in the Senate after key ruling from chamber’s rules referee

🧠 Dead-icated insects: A 99-million-year-old glob of amber has revealed that an ancient fly can be preserved in horror show fashion: with the mushroom-like fruiting body of zombie fungus bursting from its head.

$7.5 million

🏰 That’s the listed for-sale price of an entire island off the western coast of Scotland — which features a ruined castle.

⛹️‍♀️ Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson just became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points. How many games did it take her?

﻿A. 546

B. 129

C. 238

D. 300

🕷️ A bug’s life: Photographer Dara Ojo used to be terrified of spiders. However, times have changed, and he’s now conserving insects through his macrophotography: extreme close-up shots of tiny critters.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Wilson scored her 5,000th point in just her 238th career game, beating the previous record by four games.

