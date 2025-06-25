Suspected terrorist from Iran arrested in Mississippi

By Kyndall Jones

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — Days after conflict with Iran began involving Israel, Iran and the United States, nearly one dozen Iranian nationals in the country illegally have been detained.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 11 Iranian nationals living in the United States illegally over the weekend.

One of those arrests was in Madison County.

On Sunday, ICE officers and agents arrested Yousef Mehridehno in Gluckstadt.

The U.S. government terminated Mehridehno’s residency in October 2017 after determining he lied on his original visa application and committed potential marriage fraud. In February, Mehridehno was listed as a known or suspected terrorist, and he’s now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Over the weekend, ICE also arrested a U.S. citizen who threatened to kill ICE law enforcement while harboring a person from Iran in the country illegally.

