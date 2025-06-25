Public nudity a problem for downtown stores, Burlington Business Association says

By Stephen Biddix

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — On hot summer days in Burlington, it’s not unusual to see individuals walking around unclothed. This stems from an old law permitting public nudity, provided a person left their dwelling in that state. The law, however, prohibits disrobing in public.

The measure has prompted viral moments and mixed reactions over the years. Now, Burlington city councilors are considering a new ordinance to address concerns from businesses, families, and community members who oppose the practice.

Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association said businesses have expressed their discomfort.

“The businesses did submit a letter asking for certain things to be looked at, and that was one of them,” Devine said. “I think the city councilors are right to look at it. Residents have weighed in as well. If people are down there with their family, this isn’t exactly the kind of experience they’re looking for.”

Some worry the ordinance could impact long-standing traditions like the University of Vermont’s naked bike ride or burlesque events.

A vote by the Ordinance Committee on the proposed changes is expected at a later date.

