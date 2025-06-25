Police fire teargas and water cannon at protesters in Kenya as thousands take to the streets

By Larry Madowo and Nimi Princewill, CNN

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) — Kenyan police have fired teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters as thousands took to the streets to mark the one-year anniversary of anti-government demonstrations that left dozens dead.

The government regulator, the Communications Authority of Kenya, has ordered all television and radio stations in the country to stop broadcasting live coverage of protests of the youth-led march, which began Wednesday.

The government agency falsely claimed that live coverage of the demonstrations violated Kenyan laws, while threatening regulatory action for non-compliance with the directive. Many of the stations did not immediately cease broadcasting, including CNN affiliate Citizen TV.

Thousands of people demonstrated in the capital, Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa, and other towns to mark the protest anniversary.

In Nairobi, roads leading to the Kenyan Parliament building and the president’s office were barricaded ahead of the demonstrations.

Last June, many were killed by security forces outside Parliament, drawing nationwide outrage.

The demonstrations in 2024 forced the withdrawal of a controversial finance bill that raised taxes.

However, many of Kenya’s youth are still enraged over several cases of alleged police brutality, including the death of a teacher in police custody and the shooting of an unarmed street vendor.

CNN witnessed police shooting live rounds in Nairobi to disperse peaceful protesters on Wednesday. Several of the demonstrators showed spent cartridges.

Demonstrators were also repelled with teargas and water cannon trucks in the capital – reminiscent of last year’s dramatic scenes.

Citizen TV posted a video on X showing injured individuals being wheeled into a Nairobi hospital.

In Mombasa, some protesters were arrested and hauled into police trucks, another video showed.

One person is reported to have been killed during demonstrations in eastern Kenya’s Machakos County on Wednesday morning, according to Citizen TV.

CNN could not immediately verify the casualty but has asked the police service for comment.

