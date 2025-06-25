Lightning strike at South Carolina lake injures 20 people including 12 children

By Zach Rainey

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A lightning strike at a South Carolina lake has left 20 people injured including 12 children, according to officials.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington County Fire Service, Irmo Fire District, Lexington County EMS, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported electrocution at Dominion Beach Park near the Lake Murray Dam due to lightning.

According to Lexington County Public Information Officer Vanessa Diaz, 20 people were injured following the lightning strike, including eight adults and 12 children.

Officials said 12 individuals were transported to three local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The other eight were treated on scene.

All victims are expected to recover.

Dominion Beach Park is expected to reopen Wednesday following safety assessments and clearance from authorities.

