Hawaii surfer breathing on his own after devastating crash

By Kimber Collins

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A North Shore family is sharing hopeful news after a devastating crash left 20-year-old Dakota Briley fighting for his life.

Briley, a local surfer and surf instructor, was setting up for a lesson in Haleʻiwa on June 14 when he was struck by an 18-year-old driver on the side of the road. The impact crushed him between two parked vehicles, causing serious injuries to his lower body, spine and skull.

After more than a week in critical condition at Queen’s Medical Center, his family says Dakota is now breathing on his own, a major step forward in what doctors expect to be a long recovery.

“As of this morning, he’s breathing 100% on his own, so it’s great progress,” said his older sister, Erin Lau on Tuesday.

Since the crash, Briley has undergone four major surgeries, including operations on his pelvis, spine and femur. Doctors have confirmed his spinal cord is not severed, leaving room for hope as his condition continues to evolve.

“The nurses have done a couple tests, and it seems like in his upper body, he responds a bit. There’s a lot we don’t know, but there’s hope,” said Lau.

While Briley remains in a medically induced coma, his family says they speak to him every day and remind him of the overwhelming community support.

A GoFundMe created by friends has raised nearly $250,000 in just one week to help cover medical expenses and the lengthy rehabilitation ahead.

“We remind him every day at his bedside how loved he is,” said Lau. “He’s touched so many lives.”

His family said they’re taking it day by day, grateful for the small victories and deeply moved by the outpouring of love.

“We can see his face again. He’s glowing. He looks better than most of us,” Lau joked.

Doctors are monitoring Briley closely and will determine next steps as more tests are done. His family said they’ll continue sharing updates with the community as he heals.

To support Dakota Briley’s recovery, you can visit the family’s verified GoFundMe here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.