Colorado Parks and Wildlife safely relocates 650 pound moose in suburban Colorado Springs area

By Celeste Springer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — The suburbs aren’t exactly where you expect to see a moose, and that’s exactly why Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was called out to the Cottonwood Creek Park area on Tuesday.

Newly-released video shows CPW officers safely relocating a massive bull moose, which was right by rows of family homes.

CPW says the moose was about 650 pounds; video shows that it took about nine people to carry the moose into a truck after it had been sedated. CPW says the Colorado Springs Fire Department also came in to help.

CPW says the drugged-up moose was given something to wake them up after it was safely relocated in the southeast region.

Colorado has seen a string of moose attacks in recent weeks, though conversely, they involved female (also called “cow”) moose, unlike this situation with a male (also called “bull”) moose. CPW says cow moose attacks have been on the rise this season as they work to protect their calves. The agency encourages dog owners to keep their dogs leashed, as most attacks in Colorado involve dogs.

