Ashley Tisdale says her toddler thought Zac Efron was her real-life dad while watching ‘High School Musical’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ashley Tisdale’s toddler may have gotten swept up in the magic of her one of her mom’s movies, and honestly, we get it.

The “High School Musical” star opened up about how her young daughter Jupiter, born in 2021, got a little confused as to who her parents are when watching her famous mom onscreen.

During an interview with React for the upcoming season of her series “Phineas and Ferb” on Tuesday, Tisdale said that while Jupiter knows her mom’s voice and face are on the screen, she still wonders why her dad, composer Christopher French, isn’t also on screen.

“She did think Chris was Zac (Efron) in ‘High School Musical’ (was) her dad,” Tisdale said with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Daddy!’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not daddy.’”

Tisdale also talked about how Jupiter is just now “starting to understand” that her mom is an actor.

“In the last couple months her whole world has changed,” she joked, referring to her daughter recently getting into “Phineas and Ferb,” on which she voices the character of Candace Flynn.

Efron and Tisdale starred in the popular 2006 teen musical movie “High School Musical.” Tisdale’s character Sharpay Evans and Efron’s Troy Bolton played love interests in the film. Efron and Tisdale both went on to appear in the subsequent sequels, in 2007 and 2008, with Tisdale again returning to the franchise in 2011 for spinoff movie “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.”

Tisdale and French wed in 2014 and share two children, Jupiter and new arrival Emerson, who was born last year.

The new season of “Phineas and Ferb” is available to stream on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.