Wisconsin woman survives violent axe attack, suspect in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WISN) — A 38-year-old woman is recovering from life-threatening injuries after an axe attack at her Fond du Lac home Sunday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers and Fire Rescue responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Merrill Avenue at 2:38 p.m. after the woman called 911, reporting she had been attacked with an axe and was bleeding.

The attacker had fled the scene.

Officers found the woman with multiple serious lacerations to her head, extremities, and back. After receiving medical attention at the scene, she was taken to SSM Health and later airlifted to Theda Medical Center in Neenah for surgery. She was listed in stable condition Sunday evening.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man around 7 p.m. near Germantown following a brief pursuit.

He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for medical evaluation.

The investigation remains active. Officials have not released information on whether the attacker knew the victim or if it was random.

Anyone with information should call the Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers may remain anonymous.

