Uber and Lyft drivers rally against driverless taxis

By Logan Hall

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston may soon join a growing list of cities experimenting with driverless taxis. Waymo, the self-driving car company, has already begun testing its technology on Boston streets, and people are divided on whether this new era of transportation is something to embrace or resist.

Waymo’s autonomous vehicles have already hit the roads in cities like San Francisco and Phoenix, where they’ve drawn mixed reactions from riders and residents.

Jason, a Cambridge resident said he has been a passenger in a Waymo in San Francisco. “It was kind of terrifying initially,” he said. “It’s still a fairly new sensation to me, but if it’s cheaper, I’ll probably take it.”

Backlash from rideshare drivers

In Boston, residents may have already noticed Waymo’s test vehicles, which have human drivers inside, mapping out the city. But the prospect of driverless taxis has sparked a backlash from local rideshare drivers who rallied outside the State House on Tuesday.

“How am I going to put food on the table if they don’t give me the opportunity to work?” said Uber and Lyft driver Fernin Castro.

Another concern is that driverless cars could increase accidents and hurt the overall rider experience.

“These cars are not going to be able to do the things or make decisions the way an Uber driver or Lyft driver can,” said Chiem Klot, a driver for Uber and Lyft.

In a statement to WBZ, Waymo emphasized its commitment to safety and community engagement: “Waymo is on a mission to be the world’s most trusted driver, making it safer, more accessible, and more sustainable to get around. We strive to be good neighbors in the cities where we operate, and be a positive presence in Boston.”

Many people WBZ spoke to are excited to see the new technology potentially expand to the city. Waymo has not announced a timeline for their autonomous drivers to hit the greater Boston area.

