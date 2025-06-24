Slightly warmer Wednesday, tracking coastal clouds

Onshore flow will keep coasts cloudy Wednesday as below normal temperatures continue for another day, mostly in the high 60s and low 70s.

Some areas like Santa Barbara, Ventura, Avila Beach are receiving a very modest increase in temperatures on Wednesday. 1-3 degrees warmer in some but not all communities. Northwest Santa Barbara County communities like Orcutt, Lompoc, Guadalupe, are staying in the 60s.

Low pressure is staying with us through early Wednesday before moving east.

High pressure impacts become more noticeable Thursday, warming us up to near seasonal norm across the region.

As high pressure strengthens, the marine layer will weaken. More sunshine is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Mostly calm winds are in the forecast this week with mild temperatures set to last through the first half of next week.