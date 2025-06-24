‘Shocked, honestly’: Community reacts to gender reveal murder

By Crystal Tisme

MORTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Morton community is shocked after a gender reveal party turned deadly at Roosevelt State Park.

“I’ve never seen that happen here, that’s just a fluke. Somebody had a squabble, it is what it is, I hate to see it happen,” said Zachary Turner.

“I’m just at a loss for words, I just don’t know what to say about it, just can’t do anything these days, just can’t,” said Rashel Stowers.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jetavion Johnson was shot multiple times and died after an argument at the celebration Sunday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said an argument with 18-year-old Anthony Boyd led to the shooting.

Boyd is now being charged with murder.

“The community is concerned because of where it occurred, they are alarmed, but again, we don’t have a lot of occurrences like this in Scott County,” said Sheriff Mike Lee.

Lee said he believes the victim and the soon to be mother were possibly in a past relationship.

Despite this incident, Lee said the park is still a safe place to come to.

“We don’t want anyone to be alarmed by this one incident that this park is unsafe, it is one of the safest places in our area, and again it was just a bad incident at a good place,” said Lee.

Some agree with this sentiment by recommending people still visit the park.

“Oh yes, yes, 100 percent,” said Turner.

While others still worried after this act of violence.

“Now things like this happen, and just can we trust to go out there, can we go out there?” said Stowers.

The shooting is still under investigation as they work to find the cause of the incident.

