Parents charged with murder a year after 4-month-old daughter found inside drawer, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The parents of four-month-old Brooklyn Fancher have been charged with her death, a year after she was found in a motel room in Houston’s west side.

In May 2024, little Brooklyn was found unresponsive inside a dresser drawer and pronounced dead at a Days Inn off Rancho Mission Drive. The medical examiner concluded that Brooklyn died by suffocation.

Investigators suspected the child’s parents, Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos, from the beginning. Now, both are charged with her murder.

Additionally, Marilyn Jennifer Mork, who deputies say is the current girlfriend of Jeremy Fancher, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

Lisa Farrell, the mother of Campos and grandmother of little Brooklyn Fancher, remembers getting a frantic call from a friend back in 2024. Today, she spoke to us from her home in Coldspring that she was relieved to see her own daughter and her former boyfriend Jeremy charged.

“I think they should spend the entirety of what her lifespan would be in prison,” said Farrell. “Due to the fact that (Brooklyn) will never graduate, never get married, never have her own kid. They took that away from her and that’s unfair.”

Investigators say the parents often put a little Brooklyn in a drawer so they can have sex in the motel room. A magistrate judge referred to that specific finding in his initial court hearing, where he set a bond of $300,000 for Campos.

With her own daughter charged, grandmother Farrell says she only wants justice for Brooklyn, and wants Campos to remain in jail.

“I don’t have anything to say to her because when I seen her, she didn’t cry. She didn’t show remorse losing her child. And that bothers me.”

Family members say and court records confirm that Campos is currently expecting another child with a different man.

Meanwhile, Campos and Fancher have an older child who is still alive. That three-year-old is currently living with his great-grandmother.

