Local animal rescuer leads rally to get runaway cat to soldier stationed in Las Vegas

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s a happy ending for a cat named Katerina who made an unexpected stop in Shreveport three months ago.

Katerina was accompanying her owner, Army soldier Yessi Sanchez Rivas, as she traveled from Florida to her new station in Las Vegas, Nev. They made a pit stop on March 26 at a Shreveport truck stop.

And that’s when the trip took an abrupt turn. Katerina was wearing a harness, but something spooked her and she got out of it and ran into an abandoned house behind the gas station.

Rivas waited for an hour hoping to get Katerina to come out, but she didn’t. Rivas was on a time crunch because of her military orders so she reached out via social media to see if any local rescue organizations could help.

And several people stepped up, including Kristy Nix of Webster Parish. Many made periodic visits to search for Katerina, and there were several sightings before Nix set a trap and successfully caught her.

Nix took possession of Katerina and checked transport possibilities before putting out a plea on Facebook looking for anyone flying to Las Vegas and willing to take the cat with them. Meanwhile, Nix cared for Katerina in her home.

Then just days ago, a volunteer answered the call. Brandy Sanders Lee coordinated with her cousin, Cassi Yarnell Borges, who was flying to Las Vegas for a visit. Borges was willing to take Katerina as her carry-on. She has a history in animal rescue and also family military ties, Nix said.

“So this hit close to home for her,” Nix said.

“If y’all only knew what this cat has been through! Katerina lands in Vegas tonight,” Rivas posted on her Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Katerina made the three-hour flight with Borges Monday night to the Las Vegas airport, where her grateful owner and daughter were waiting.

So, after a 75-day layover in Louisiana, Katerina was finally safe at her new home.

Nix expressed appreciation to everyone who had a part in Katerina’s happy ending.

