Iowa teen caught in Israel-Iran conflict while visiting family abroad

By Amanda Rooker

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — As tensions escalate between Iran, Israel, and the United States, a 13-year-old from Urbandale is experiencing the crisis firsthand.

Gafney Harazi said she’s grown up frequently traveling to Israel to visit her family, who lives there. But this year, she arrived shortly before Israel launched their first strike against Iran.

She’s spent her annual vacation sheltering in place with her family. She said her family is staying within walking distance of their shelter.

“It’s just really tense,” Gafney said. “There’s sirens multiple times a day and night, so it’s definitely changed our schedule and we’re not going very far from home.”

Shops are closed and the beaches are empty. Instead of going to school, Gafney said children are attending class at home via Zoom.

Her family is monitoring the situation day by day. Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites over the weekend.

“Honestly, the TV has been on with the news in almost every household you go into, so you definitely hear a lot about what’s been happening,” Gafney said.

Despite the fear, Gafney said she’s trying to stay grounded.

“I feel that I should be really grateful that it’s not any worse than it is right now,” she said. “At least being with family is definitely a good thing, even in this war.”

She said it’s also broadened her perspective.

“I definitely feel for the little kids that are currently living their childhood in a war every day,” she said.

She’s supposed to return to Iowa on July 10 but isn’t sure if she’ll be able to make the trip. She’s already filled out a form to leave Israel and is hoping to get home safely.

“Israel is still a big part of my life,” she said. “And it’s a big part of me.”

