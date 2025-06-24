Brandy and Monica announce The Boy Is Mine Tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — We need the nostalgia Brandy and Monica are serving up.

The powerhouse singers announced Tuesday that they will embark on a co-headlining tour for the first time ever. Hitting 24 arenas, The Boy Is Mine Tour will kick off October 16 and travel across the US through December 7.

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come,” Brandy said in a statement. “‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music,” Monica said. “We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

It comes 25 years after their hit duet of the same name, which became one of the defining tune of ’90s R&B.

“The Boy Is Mine” is so popular that Brandy and Monica with a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video from her Grammy-nominated album “Eternal Sunshine.” They even lent their voices to the remix.

Special guests on the planned tour include Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and this season’s “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com.

