Black bear spotted roaming Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Residents of the gated Colonial Country Club community were startled Monday morning by an unexpected visitor: a large Florida black bear casually wandering through the neighborhood.

A photo captured by a resident shows the bear strolling near homes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a call was made to report the sighting, but officials confirmed the bear left the area on its own and has not been seen since. As of now, the FWC does not plan to relocate the animal.

FWC officials say that during spring and summer months, it is common for Florida black bears to be spotted in suburban areas, especially as young bears leave their mothers and search for new territory.

FWC reminds residents to stay safe and follow bear-wise practices:

– Secure garbage and pet food indoors or in bear-resistant containers.

– Never leave food outside, especially overnight.

– Do not feed bears under any circumstances.

– Keep a safe distance and never approach a wild bear.

