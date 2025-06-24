Aurora fire chief says he’s “alarmed” by actions of 2 firefighters who ran cop off road

By Brian Maass, Colin McIntyre

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Two Aurora firefighters — a lieutenant and an engineer — have been demoted over a bizarre incident in which the firefighters are accused of using their fire engine spotlights to blind an Aurora police officer as he drove toward the truck in his patrol car, forcing the police vehicle off the road to avoid a crash in a bizarre game resembling “chicken,” CBS News Colorado has learned.

According to CBS News sources and fire department records, Aurora Police Sgt. Tony Spano was leaving the city’s south satellite facilities near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and Dawson Street in a marked police car at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. Spano declined an interview request from CBS News Colorado. A source familiar with what occurred said that as Spano left the yard, heading west on an access road, an Aurora Fire Rescue engine truck approached him heading east.

On board the fire department engine were Lt. John Casessa and Engineer Ryan Endly. According to disciplinary documents in the case, which were completed last month, the fire engine “spotlighted an APD patrol vehicle without justification and entered the patrol vehicle’s lane of travel, causing the APD officer to drive onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.” Nobody was injured and the APD vehicle was not damaged.

Sources familiar with the incident say the bizarre occurrence was recorded by a surveillance camera at an Aurora water treatment plant adjacent to the road. The city of Aurora has refused to release the video or any written reports requested by CBS Colorado, saying this was a “personnel file” issue.

Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton declined a request by CBS Colorado to be interviewed, but said in a written statement, “the Aurora Fire Rescue leadership team was alarmed by what occurred in February and we take matters like these seriously.”

Aurora Fire Rescue disciplinary orders, dated May 19, confirm the accounts provided earlier to CBS Colorado.

According to the disciplinary order, Endley “admitted to engaging in the behaviors (…) you were aware that these behaviors were wrong, yet you failed to stop the misconduct.” The order goes on to say that Endley’s actions toward the police officer “were reckless and posed unnecessary risk to both our members and our partners at APD.” The order says Endley “did not provide a reasonable explanation for your conduct or your failure to behave appropriately.” The fire department investigation said Endley exhibited “poor judgment and lack of appropriate professionalism (…) We have decided to demote you to your previously held rank of Firefighter Medic.”

The order says Endley violated multiple department procedures.

The disciplinary order for Casessa is similar to Endly’s saying, “you were aware of Engineer Endly’s actions in this incident, yet you failed to stop his misconduct.” The order says Casessa was “the officer in charge” and “did not provide a reasonable explanation for your conduct or your failure to supervise appropriately.” The order for immediate demotion was signed by Oughton, Casessa, and City Manager Jason Batchelor. According to the disciplinary order, Casessa acknowledged his actions “were reckless and posed unnecessary risk to both our members and our partners at APD.” The order says Casessa provided a written response, but “it did not offer any compelling justification for your actions,” according to his supervisors.

Oughton said he stands by his decision to demote the two firefighters, as both are appealing their demotions to the position of “firefighter medic.” When a CBS Colorado news crew stopped by Station 7, where Casessa and Endly had been assigned, other firefighters said the pair had been transferred out of the station after the February incident.

Oughton said he was “eager to speak freely about this matter, however, I cannot jeopardize the process until it has concluded. Any deviation from AFR’s policies and standards will not be tolerated and will be swiftly addressed, as was done here.” He declined to address specific questions posed by CBS Colorado.

A Colorado criminal database does not indicate either firefighter was charged criminally in connection with the February incident.

