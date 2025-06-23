Racine native becomes first Black woman to be named Miss Wisconsin

By Sam Schmitz

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin (WISN) — Twenty-two-year-old Racine native, Willow Newell, was announced the winner of Miss Wisconsin 2025 June 21.

Newell becomes the first Black woman to win the state competition, according to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization.

Newell competed against a field of 29 contestants representing their communities across the state.

According to the organization, Newell will receive $13,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards for her win. She also earned an additional $2,300 in scholarships after she was named the top-scoring vocalist.

Newell graduated from Carthage College in 2025 where she earned a bachelor of arts in musical theater. She has been a vocal performer for over 15 years and has participated both on and off stage in 15 community and collegiate theater productions.

Newell will compete for the title of Miss America 2026 in the first week of September in Orlando, Florida.

She has been a competitor in the Miss America Opportunity since 2017.

