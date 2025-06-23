Carpinteria Vice Mayor sits during Pledge of Allegiance again

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria Vice Mayor Mónica Solórzano isn't backing down.

She stood up for staff recognition presentations, but stayed seated during the Pledge of Allegiance for the second council meeting in a row.

"It is unfortunate that in any way this conversation has really boiled down to whether I am sitting or standing as an individual and not about the policies that are really impacting so many people here in Carpinteria, in California, across the nation, " said Solórzano, " that is the basis behind why I am doing what I am doing and I wanted to be able to be visible as a resource for people who need somebody to contact to know is on their side looking out for them."

The Vice Mayor, longtime UCSB policy analyst, and Carpinteria homeowner has received positive and negative feedback in person and on social media.

"One thing that is very positive to me is I have had a couple of people in the community, not even in the district who have reached out and asked me to connect them with resources to help them with their c concerns about either their employees, their family members and I feel like if even one person reached out and felt like I could help them in a way they weren't getting help than it is all worth it for me, all of it."

After several years on the Carpinteria City Council she said she knew some people would be upset.

Her action is reminiscent of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem, in the wake of police brutality nearly a decade ago.

"I know patriotism and the flag can be such an hot button issue and I would just hope that anyone who rightfully expresses their disagreement with what I said that we are coming from the same place: which is we want people in this country to have rights and be able to exercise those rights and I just want to make sure that many people who haven't been represented in that way are given that chance."

She said she chose to do it again on Monday following the Saturday's bombing in Iran without Congressional oversight or authorization or public input.

"Much like with ICE raids that were happening right when the last meeting was taking place this happening just really reiterates to me that I want to keep making this stand," said Solórzano.

Many city councils along the Central Coast have been asked to take a stand with resolutions or actions since the raids began.

