B-2 bombers return to Missouri after strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — B-2 stealth bombers returned safely to Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City on Sunday following a U.S. military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The seven bombers touched down around noon, completing “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which U.S. defense officials described as the largest B-2 operational strike in history.

The mission, launched just after midnight Saturday, involved multiple aerial refuelings and marked the longest B-2 flight since 2001.

The aircraft are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons with stealth technology designed to evade radar detection.

All seven aircraft returned safely to Missouri.

“I think Tehran is certainly calculating the reality that planes flew from the middle of America and Missouri overnight, completely undetected,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

Whiteman AFB, located about an hour southeast of Kansas City in Knob Noster, Missouri, is the home of the nation’s B-2 fleet.

