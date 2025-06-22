From Au Pair to Powerhouse: Carolina Bula’s American Dream Realized Through Citizenship From Au Pair to CEO: How U.S. Citizenship Empowered a Latina Entrepreneur to Transform Her Life and Her Community

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When Carolina Bula boarded a flight from Cartagena, Colombia to the United States in 2021, she carried more than a suitcase — she carried the invisible weight of sacrifice, courage, and ambition as a first-generation U.S. immigrant.” Her journey began as an Au Pair, tasked with caring for children and immersing herself in a new culture. What she didn’t yet realize was that this first step would lead her to redefine not only her future, but the American Dream itself. “Coming to the U.S. wasn’t a vacation — it was a vow to myself,” Bula says with heartfelt conviction. “I wasn’t chasing luck. I came to create my own future.” The Au Pair program, designed to facilitate cultural exchange, gave her more than just a temporary job. It became a crucible of transformation. While Carolina polished her English and adjusted to a vastly different world, she discovered her resilience. She learned how to navigate life independently, far from family and familiarity. Each bedtime story she read to children, every grocery store transaction in a new language, and each quiet moment of homesickness built the foundation for a future she had yet to imagine. After two years of emotional growth and cultural adaptation, Carolina’s path led her to love—and eventually, to legal U.S. residency. But citizenship wasn’t her destination — it was just the runway. “I asked myself, what now? What do I do with everything I’ve learned here? How do I grow not just personally, but professionally in a country full of potential but heavy with responsibility?” That reflection became action. Carolina trained as a professional tax preparer — an unlikely but strategic move that taught her the language of numbers, systems, and trust. From there, the floodgates of entrepreneurship opened.

Today, she is the founder and force behind two Houston-based businesses: 💼 IC Marketing Company – a modern digital marketing agency helping small businesses, particularly minority-owned firms, grow their presence and brand awareness online. @ic.marketingco 🏡 Elevé Remodeling HTX – a boutique home renovation firm transforming Houston’s residential spaces with creative, high-quality craftsmanship. @eleveremodelinghtx

“It wasn’t magic,” Carolina says. “It was hard work, discipline, and an unshakable belief that immigrants don’t come to take away—we come to build.” Each service she provides — be it tax filings, a successful marketing campaign, or a beautifully remodeled home—is infused with purpose. Her work isn’t just transactional; it’s transformational. It represents her commitment to her clients, to her community, and to the country she now proudly calls home. Carolina’s story is deeply personal, but far from unique. She’s part of a growing wave of immigrants, particularly Latina entrepreneurs, reshaping the American landscape. According to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latina-led businesses are one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S., creating jobs and contributing billions to the economy. But numbers alone can’t tell the whole story. Carolina is proof that immigration isn’t just a policy debate — it’s a human story of effort, evolution, and enterprise. Her decision to pursue U.S. citizenship was more than paperwork; it was a declaration that she belonged — and would use her voice and talents to contribute. Now a U.S. citizen, Carolina casts her ballot, mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, and proudly raises her businesses alongside the American flag. Her dual identity—Colombian by birth, American by choice — is a badge of honor she wears with humility and pride. “To all the women, especially my Latina sisters, who dream of something bigger — I see you,” Carolina says. “It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. You don’t have to wait for someone to hand you the American Dream. Build it.” Her advice is as clear as her path: stay rooted in purpose, stay hungry for progress, and remember that your background isn’t a barrier — it’s your superpower. As Carolina continues to expand her businesses and empower her community, she reminds all of us that the American Dream isn’t fading—it’s evolving. And thanks to stories like hers, it’s more inclusive, more vibrant, and more inspiring than ever. 💬 Want to share your story of becoming a U.S. citizen? Email us at editorial@stylemagazine.com 🔗 Follow @StyleMagazineHTX on Instagram and Twitter 📍 Read more inspiring features at StyleMagazine.com

