Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski breaks 125-year-old record with six perfect innings against Minnesota Twins

(CNN) — Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski threw six perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, becoming the first starter in 125 years to record 11 hitless frames to begin his MLB career.

On just his second career start, the 23-year-old gave up nothing until the seventh inning when he conceded a walk to Byron Buxton before Matt Wallner hit a home run to right field. That ended Misiorowski’s streak of no-hit innings at 11, more than any other starter has managed to begin their career since baseball’s modern era began in 1900.

The 6-foot-7-inch right-hander then left the game to a standing ovation with the score at 8-2. The Brewers went on to win 17-6.

“I think this is exactly how I ever dreamed of it coming along,” said Misiorowski afterward.

Having thrown five no-hit innings in his first start against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 12 before leaving the game with cramping in his right leg, the Brewers No. 4 prospect is now also the only major-league pitcher in the modern era to have more wins (two) than hits allowed (one) after two starts, according to OptaSTATS.

“I think honestly I felt calmer and ready to go, compared to the first one,” Misiorowski said on Friday. “Nerves were going pretty heavy on the first one so it’s good to finally feel the feet under you.”

The 23-year-old struck out six on Friday, with his fastball reaching 102.1 mph (164.3 kph). In total, 12 of his pitches clocked in at 101 mph (163kph) or faster, meaning Hunter Greene and Jordan Hicks are the only starters since tracking began in 2008 to have thrown more at that speed in a single game, per MLB.

But Misiorowski did not rely on velocity alone, mixing in a curveball, a changeup and a nasty slider which left Willi Castro on the ground after he struck out in the first inning.

“I think he stepped up even better than he was the first day,” said Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy. “I think he was more in command.”

After a slow start which saw them pick up one run in the first five innings, the Brewers broke it open in the sixth thanks to the first of a career-best eight RBIs for Christian Yelich. Milwaukee scored five, four and five in the final three innings to ensure a blowout scoreline.

