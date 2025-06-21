Female inmate’s death in April ruled accidental due to fentanyl toxicity, questions remain

By Jennifer Emert

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — New details on the death of a female inmate incarcerated at the Buncombe County Detention Center in April.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy report shows Geneva Daniels cause of death was fentanyl toxicity. The death is considered accidental.

New details emerged from the investigative report. It details how Daniels was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center after being released from Piedmont Correctional Facility where she had been in custody for at least 30 days.

Geneva Daniels, 57, was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on April 18 for possession of methamphetamine charges.

According to the report, Daniels was assigned a cell with another female inmate. She was placed in that cell at 1:53 a.m., “only a few hours prior to morning head count.” At head count around 6 a.m., detention center staff found her not standing as expected. She was found lying on the lower cot, unresponsive. CPR was started and 911 was called. Paramedics continued CPR during transport to the emergency room where she was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Todd Williams asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to launch “a comprehensive independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Geneva Daniels.”

The following is the initial release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in April:

Our hearts and thoughts are with the family of Geneva Daniels. Medical treatment began for Geneva Daniels (age 57) just before 6:00 a.m. on April 19. She was taken to Mission Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Geneva Daniels was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on April 18 on a Possess Methamphetamine charge. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has notified her next of kin along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office and is following all other protocols and notifications for detainee deaths.

The report indicated there is “no suspicion of foul play.” News 13 is continuing to ask questions about the source of the Fentanyl.

News 13 has asked where the SBI is with their investigation and will update this story when we receive a response.

