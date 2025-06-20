‘Their bodily functions will start shutting down’: Nebraska Humane Society hosts hot car demonstration

By Samantha Pastorino

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) held a demonstration showcasing the dangers of leaving animals in a car.

On Wednesday, the hottest day of 2025 so far, NHS volunteers sat in a car with no engine running and only the windows cracked.

The internal temperature of the car quickly reached 105 degrees.

“A lot of people think it’s OK to leave their dog for five minutes in the car with the windows cracked. What they don’t realize is that on an 80-degree day, that car can get to 104 in less than five minutes,” Executive VP of NHS Field Operations, Steve Glandt, said.

Glandt said once a dog’s internal temperature reaches 104 degrees, they can go into heat exhaustion. If it reaches 108 degrees, their bodily functions will start to shut down.

Glandt said even temperatures above 70 degrees are risky when leaving pets in cars.

He said that leaving the air conditioning on and walking away from the car is not a good compromise, as mechanical issues can happen.

The safest option is to leave your pets at home, inside.

If you see an animal left in a hot car, NHS said do not to wait to call for help, as calling could save the animal’s life.

People can call the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800, Extension 1.

You can also call 911, dispatchers will direct the situation back to NHS.

