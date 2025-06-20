Sunken Bayesian superyacht lifted off seabed in salvage operation

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Ten months after the luxury superyacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily in a sudden storm, salvage crews have managed to lift it 50 meters (164 feet) from the seabed Friday afternoon, the company running the $30 million recovery operation said.

The superyacht was scheduled to be lifted over the weekend, but salvage crews from TMC Marine said the process went faster than anticipated.

The 56 meter (184-foot) superyacht went down in less than a minute when hurricane force winds swept through the area on August 19, 2024. Seven people, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, died. Fifteen people survived, including Lynch’s wife, whose company owns the $40 million vessel, the ship’s captain and all but one crew member.

The-CNN-Wire

This is a developing story and will be updated.