METRO Rolls Forward with Equity: Near Northside Community Connector Launches New Microtransit Era

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON — METRO is riding the wave of innovation straight into the heart of Houston’s Near Northside. On Monday, June 23, 2025, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County officially expanded its Community Connector microtransit service to this historic neighborhood—bringing equity, efficiency, and electric energy to residents who deserve dependable and flexible transportation. “Expanding the Community Connector to Near Northside reflects our continued commitment to equitable transit,” said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, reaffirming METRO’s promise to deliver mobility solutions that do more than move people—they empower communities.

A Win for Working Houstonians The Near Northside is now the latest community to plug into METRO’s fast-growing microtransit network. Already flourishing in Downtown, the Heights, Second Ward, and Third Ward, this on-demand service utilizes all-electric shuttles to bridge the crucial “first and last mile” gap—connecting riders to METRO’s fixed-route buses, METRORail, medical centers, grocery stores, and more. Operating Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the service is easy to access via the Ride Circuit app, downloadable on both iOS and Android platforms. It’s Houston’s transit experience—reimagined, rerouted, and recharged.

A City-Backed Move Toward Progress Houston Mayor John Whitmire applauded the launch, saying: “This new Northside service is another example of how METRO continues to provide safe, clean, and reliable mobility options. Innovative microtransit like this helps strengthen neighborhoods by connecting people to opportunity.” Whitmire’s statement echoes the goals of the METRONow initiative—a bold plan to modernize and expand public transportation across Houston. The emphasis? Serving underserved communities with smarter, cleaner, and more convenient transit options.

What This Means for the Community More than just a ride, the Community Connector is a lifeline for access—to jobs, healthcare, education, and essential services. In areas where catching a bus could mean walking a mile or more, METRO’s microtransit solution brings the station to your doorstep—quietly, sustainably, and affordably. Whether you’re headed to a local clinic, a classroom, or a grocery run, Near Northside riders can now count on zero-emission mobility that puts people—and neighborhoods—first.

One System, Many Solutions From curb2curb services to commuter Park & Ride, from METROLift paratransit to HOV Express Lanes, METRO isn’t just a transportation agency—it’s a transformational force in Houston’s regional future. Learn more and plan your next trip at RideMETRO.org or download the RideMETRO app to plan, pay, and ride with ease.

🚎 Download the Ride Circuit App today and meet your next ride—right outside your door. 📍 View the Near Northside service map and more: RideMETRO.org 📲 Available on iOS and Android – keyword: Circuit

Houston Style Magazine applauds METRO’s commitment to access, innovation, and environmental justice. With each new stop, Houston’s future gets closer—and a lot more connected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.