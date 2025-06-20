Efforts to crack down on brake fires are in place

By Brady Halbleib

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Placer County is stepping up efforts to prevent roadside fires along the Interstate 80 corridor through the Sierra, as rising temperatures increase the risk of brake fires on big rigs descending from the summit.

In response, county officials hosted a webinar Tuesday morning, bringing together the California Trucking Association, Caltrans, Cal Fire, and the California Highway Patrol to discuss prevention measures.

All commercial trucks are required to inspect their brakes before making the steep descent, but officials said some drivers continue to skip that crucial step.

The renewed focus on prevention comes after more than 60 fires last year were linked to failing brake systems.

Ali Khalil, owner and instructor at Easy Truck Driving School in South Sacramento, said pre-trip inspections are just as important as learning to drive the rig.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a trucker for a year, six months, or two days, or 15, 20, 30 years,” Khalil said. “Because the outcome could be devastating.”

Officials said it will take a combination of driver education and roadside fuel management to reduce wildfire risk along the corridor.

District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson emphasized the importance of working together in a statement, saying, “This effort is about prevention, awareness, and working together to keep our foothill and mountain towns safe.”

Over the past few months, the county has teamed up with Caltrans to clear dry brush and vegetation along I-80, a key step in reducing the fuel available for potential fires.

