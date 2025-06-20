Dogs removed from Verona home after being left alone for days while owner remains in jail

By Marcie Cipriani

VERONA, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Residents along Penn Street in Verona, Allegheny County, have been hearing the barks of two dogs left alone inside a home, according to Verona Police Chief Tom Dessell.

The dogs, Dessell said, have been unattended since their owner, 34-year-old David Mszyco, was taken into custody on June 12 for a parole violation.

“A family member was taking care of the dogs, and then, from information we have received, that stopped because of a medical issue, and we’re trying to ascertain how long it’s been since the animals have been cared for,” Dessell said Thursday afternoon. “We can see them in the windows. They look healthy for the most part, but we want to make sure that they are fed and properly cared for.”

Officers removed the dogs from the house early Thursday evening, after police filed a warrant to gain access.

Before the warrant was filed, Dessell said he had been trying to get permission from the incarcerated homeowner.

“We reached out to a number of agencies, including the DA’s office. The humane officer has not been in contact with anyone as of currently. No return phone call, text message, nothing, and we’re just trying to figure out how to keep these animals healthy and safe at this point in time,” Dessell said earlier on Thursday.

Mszyco, a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to four years’ probation this April, Dessell said, was placed in jail for violating his conditions a week ago.

Jail officials say they were not aware of the situation involving the dogs until being contacted by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. They said the inmate believed his family was taking care of the dogs, but this is not the case, according to Verona police.

Dessell said neighbors had expressed concern that the dogs may be hot and hungry.

The district attorney’s office said they are looking into the matter.

