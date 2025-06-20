1800s home in Central Florida survives move, now threatened by new highway plans

By David Jones

SANFORD, Florida (WESH) — A home in Sanford built in the 1800s could be cut in half as state officials consider a new highway to alleviate traffic.

It’s a home that has withstood generations of hurricanes and natural disasters – and one that Becky Burke said her husband and his grandfather passed away in.

“I’m at about 10 months since Ken passed and I’m still kind of relearning myself,” she said, “I love it out here.”

Kenneth Burke was a longtime reserve deputy.

Her quaint paradise is a quiet reprieve from the bustling city life in nearby Sanford.

She lives on about 10 acres. Around 22 years ago, she said she and her husband made the decision to relocate the entire structure onto the property after a developer purchased the original land it sat on.

“That was quite a feat,” Becky Burke said.

“It took from July of ’03 to November of ’03. A week before Thanksgiving is when it pulled onto the new digs,” Becky Burke said.

The home was practically rebuilt by her and Ken, and serves as a reminder of the love they share.

“I think I wired every outlet in the house,” Burke said.

But the home, along with other surrounding properties, is threatened by a new highway the Central Florida Expressway Authority (or CFX) plans to build, connecting the 417 to the Sanford airport.

‘Directly in the path’

The threat had been a distant one until neighbors found out Tuesday night that CFX had selected an alignment that would require taking their property, in what CFX calls Alignment 2A.

Becky Burke’s home sits directly in the path of the one route CFX has narrowed down – meaning the Authority is expected to use eminent domain to take the home.

She said whether she relocates, it will come down to how much money she’s given and how much land the authority takes.

“Knowing it was Ken’s family, his history, his grandfather passed away here, he passed away here, so there’s so much emotion that goes into that piece of what I’m facing,” Becky Burke said.

“I’m always the one that’s trying to encourage other people and love on them and care for them, and now, I’m in this place where I don’t know where God is leading me.”

Burke said she may not have the strength it takes to relocate the historic home for a second time.

“If the legacy ends with me, that’s fine, I’m OK with that,” she said. “But the emotional loss, it’s like, one more thing. One more thing to break my heart, one more thing to make me feel just a little overwhelmed and sad.”

Flying Fox Fruits

Another neighbor who will be impacted is Adam Shafran, owner of Flying Fox Fruits.

Shafran’s farm, which he said grows some of the rarest fruits, sits on three and a half acres directly in the path of the proposed route.

“I just have some stuff and I wonder what can be saved. Some stuff is really rooted in the ground, it took 20 years for some of them to root. They’re really rare and hot right now, people really want them,” he said.

CFX and Seminole County leaders both maintain the roadway will alleviate traffic on congested Lake Mary Boulevard.

By 2050, CFX estimates Lake Mary Boulevard will carry nearly 37,000 cars per day if the roadway isn’t built.

The agency said this alignment will cut that number nearly in half.

“For those of you who travel in and out of our amazing airport, you know the traffic backs up over there,” said Rebekah Arthur, president of the Seminole County Chamber. “So this connector is going to be a very needed extension to our airport and will help people come in and out, especially as our sports tourism grows.”

CFX will be having two public meetings where neighbors will have the opportunity to weigh in on the selected alignment: a virtual meeting on July 15 and an in-person meeting at the Sanford Civic Center on July 17 at 5:30 p.m.

