Woman recovering after roommate stabs her twice in the neck

WINFIELD, Kansas (KAKE) — A Winfield woman is on the road to recovery after she was stabbed twice in the neck by her best friend and roommate, an online fundraiser says.

On June 11, Winfield police say first responders were called to the 200 block of West 10th Avenue in Winfield for the report of a victim who had been stabbed.

The victim, 24-year-old Kirsten Gomez, sustained life-threatening injuries after her roommate and best friend of five years stabbed her twice in the neck, a GoFundMe for her says.

Dustin Barta, 29, was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He is being held in the Cowley County Jail and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Barta intended to kill Gomez, the GoFundMe states.

“Against all odds, she is alive—but her journey to recovery has just begun,” the fundraiser reads.

All funds raised will go towards Gomez’s specialist medical treatments, follow-up care, therapeutic support, legal defense, housing, and living expenses, the fundraiser says.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, the funds will be managed by a trusted family member or legal guardian in a dedicated account—full records will be kept, and updates shared regularly,” the fundraiser says.

