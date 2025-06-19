Video shows man dragging ICE agent with car during attempted arrest



WCCO

By Ubah Ali

TWIN CITIES, Minnesota (WCCO) — Federal prosecutors say an escape attempt during an ICE arrest in the Twin Cities is leading to even more charges.

According to a federal complaint charging him with assault on a federal officer, agents were executing a federal immigration warrant for 39-year-old Roberto Carlos Munoz, who they say is in the country unlawfully. Munoz was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2023.

The Department of Justice says a request for Munoz to be held after his 2022 arrest was “not honored by local authorities and Munoz was released.”

Agents located Munoz on Tuesday morning, leaving his home. According to the complaint, that’s when an FBI agent activated his emergency lights, but Munoz did not immediately pull over.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows agents boxing in Munoz and approaching the vehicle.

Court documents say he refused to comply before a federal agent “took out his spring-loaded window punch with his right hand and broke the driver’s side rear window.”

Moments later, Munoz turned the wheel to the right to avoid the vehicle in front of him, drove up on the curb and accelerated away at a high rate of speed.

The officer’s right arm was caught in the vehicle. As Munoz fled, the officer was dragged along for 300 feet.

Officials say the agent suffered significant cuts that resulted in more than 30 stitches. Bloomington police took Munoz into custody.

Now, a top homeland security official is criticizing Gov. Tim Walz

Posting on X, “Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement.”

In a statement earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office explained they are not involved in civil immigration enforcement.

Over in Bloomington, police chief Booker Hodges was unavailable for an interview, but we’re told he’s recorded a video where he will speak about local and federal law enforcement.

