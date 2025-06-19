‘American Nightmare’ kidnapper Matthew Muller pleads guilty to 1993 kidnapping, sexual assault

By Brandon Downs

Click here for updates on this story

California (KOVR) — “American Nightmare” kidnapper Matthew Muller pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to a 1993 cold case in which prosecutors said he forced two campers out of their tent and sexually assaulted one of them.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that Muller, who was 16 at the time, used a gun and ordered two young campers out of their tent near Folsom Lake.

Prosecutors said “he tied the male up and carried the female away to sexually assault her.”

The district attorney’s office said its cold case, science and technology unit played a key role in linking Muller to the 32-year-old case. They added that Muller later admitted to the crime.

Muller was sentenced to 11 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said. This sentence will be served consecutively to his life sentences for a pair of home invasions in Santa Clara and his 40-year sentence for federal crimes relating to a 2015 case in Vallejo.

Earlier this year, Muller pleaded guilty to charges in connection with home invasions in Mountain View and Palo Alto in 2009.

In Mountain View, prosecutors said Muller broke into a female’s home, attacked her, tied her up, made her drink a concoction of medications and told her he was going to rape her. The victims persuaded Muller against it.

Just a month later, he broke into a Palo Alto home where prosecutors said he bound and gagged a woman and forced her to drink Nyquil. He then assaulted her and was again persuaded to stop.

He pled no contest to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins in 2015. Huskins was kidnapped from her Vallejo home in what police had thought was a hoax.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.