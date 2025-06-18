Kentucky police therapy dog Maverick helping community manage stress

By Joyce Ogirri

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WYFF) — Maverick, Bardstown’s lovable therapy dog, is bringing joy and comfort to both the city’s police officers and the local community.

As part of the Bardstown Police Department, Maverick plays a vital role in helping officers manage stress on tough days and builds bridges of trust during community outreach.

Every Tuesday, Maverick visits Active Day, a center that provides programs for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

His presence is eagerly anticipated at the center, where he comforts participants with his calm demeanor and cheerful personality.

His mission doesn’t stop there. Maverick extends his visits to schools and hospitals, offering therapeutic support to those in need.

“Maverick is just an awesome dog. He has a sweet personality and can brighten anyone’s day, no matter what you’re going through,” said Josh Perham.

Under the guidance of Olivia Raley, the department’s social worker, Maverick helps to create safe environments for effective conversations.

Olivia explains that Maverick’s rapport-building ability is unmatched, especially for those who might feel intimidated by social workers or law enforcement.

“Most people aren’t going to be afraid of a dog,” Olivia says.

Maverick has become a cornerstone of trust in the community, engaging with individuals in crisis and assisting them with resources, from mental health support to navigating the court system.

Over the past two years, Maverick’s influence has grown immensely. He accompanies officers on calls, providing emotional support in hard moments while infusing positivity into the Bardstown Police Department’s workplace.

“It just brightens up everybody’s day, gives them an opportunity to have a little bit of stress relief,” said special operations Sgt. Matt Thomerson of the Bardstown Police Department.

Maverick’s contributions extend far beyond the police station. His impact on residents across Bardstown is immeasurable, whether it is comforting people facing challenges or simply lifting spirits.

If you live in the Bardstown area and would like to experience Maverick’s heartwarming presence, you can request a visit by calling the Bardstown Police Department at (502) 348-3163.

