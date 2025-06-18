Skip to Content
Cooling Thursday, tracking winds & clouds

Published 2:38 pm

Temperatures begin to cool Thursday as more clouds move into the region.

Winds will be weaker on Wednesday evening but will pick up on Thursday.

Low pressure moving in will increase our northerly winds speeds through the weekend.

A wind advisory will go in effect 4pm Thursday until 9am Friday with 20-30mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts possible. Strong winds will continue through Saturday and weaken Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures remain below normal for many areas through early next week. Onshore flow will keep coasts gloomy.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

