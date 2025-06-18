Community leaders react to pause of ag ICE raids

OXNARD, Calif.-Farm owners urged President Trump to pause ICE raids in their fields following a raid near Pt. Mugu this month, but workers and elected leaders worry it won't last long.

This week ICE targeted workers in an industrial area and held a U.S. citizen overnight.

The incident followed Juan Ramirez Diaz' attempt to video his father's arrest. His father is not a U.S. citizen.

Oxnard Mayor Luis McArthur spoke to his wife today and said they were okay but worried about their children's grandfather who remains in custody and out of contact.

"You know what it is doing is it is creating a lot of trauma in our community, you know, I spoke out against the operation of ICE, " said McArthur, " I spent over 35 years with the Oxnard Police Department and what we are seeing is the tactics and methods of which ICE is out doing their activity I think they are unjust, they are unwarranted and very harmful and it is creating a lot of chaos."

Before winning his mayoral race, McArthur served as Oxnard Police Chief.

He has been defending local law enforcement from social justice groups accusing officers of knowing about raids.

He said the police department he used to lead is not collaborating with the sweeps and is not legally allowed to under California Senate Bill 54.

But video shared on social media Wednesday shows an unmarked car parking right in front of the station.

McArthur said when a Watch Commander recently asked them to leave, agents told police it is a public lot.

Like McArthur, the Mayor Pro-Tem of Ventura has been vocal on social media about what is happening.

They are not convinced ICE will leave farms alone.

Doug Halter said it is already hurting all kinds of businesses.

"Some of our more vital streets, like Ventura Avenue is usually bustling with activity, " said Halter, "it is pretty quiet."

He also said students and parents skipped graduations out of fear.

"The reality is this, that we know the immigrants in our community are largely intertwined with all of us whether people understand to what level to what extent, a lot of these people have been here for many many years 20 30 even 40 years so they have been a huge part of our community, " said Halter," The threat hanging over everybody's head is real and it is life changing, I am hoping it isn't life ending becuase is that severe."

Thanks to strawberries and other top cash crops Ventura County has a an agricultural economy valued in the $2.4 billiion dollar range.

McArthur has advised farmers to put up fences and to keep paying workers to keep them afloat if they are afraid to go to work.

He said the farms have right, too.

A former candidate and current treasurer of the Ventura County Republican Party said she is certain jobs can be filled by U.S. citizens when undocumented workers are taken.

Deborah Baber shared her views at the Oxnard City Council meeting this week, despite vocal opposition. She said she loves all people but does not want "illegal" immigrants taking jobs.

Businesses including gas stations and market stand that cater to farm workers have seen a drop in customers who they say are afraid to go about their business.

Unmarked ICE vehicles have also been spotted at local hotels.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to immigration enforcement impacts tonight on the news.