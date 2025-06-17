Woman says SWAT teams came to her home, searching for escaped inmate

By Jasmine Franklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — One woman said she woke up to a huge police presence outside of her home in the Lower 9th Ward, as police searched for escaped inmate Derrick Groves, who has been on the run for one month.

“They had all these guns in my face, just aiming,” Helena said.

Helena said she felt terrified seeing SWAT teams surround her home on Lizardi Street in the Lower 9th Ward.

“It was too many of them, so many of them, it was a lot of them,” Helena said.

Monday morning, as she was getting ready to start her day, she heard a loud knock at her door.

Then, she said police demanded whoever was inside to exit the home.

“When I opened the door, it was frightening to see that many weapons,” Helena said.

Helena said police told her they were searching for Derrick Groves.

“They showed me a picture of Derrick and asked me if I knew him, and I responded, ‘No, I do not, ‘” Helena said.

Helena claims Derrick Groves’ aunt, Jasmine Groves, lived at the home years ago before she moved in.

She believes this connection could be what led police to come to her home, searching for Groves.

“I love my community, but I don’t love them enough to hide anybody in my house,” Helena said.

Groves and Antonie Massey are still on the run, after escaping from the Orleans Justice Center one month ago.

“I’m sure law enforcement is taking each tip very seriously and not only following up on each tip that they get but also investigating each tip,” said Melanie Talia with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.

Police say they remain committed to their search efforts, and they will continue responding to every tip until they find Derrick Groves and Antonie Massey.

