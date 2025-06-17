Toasty Wednesday, cooling Thursday

High pressure will keep us warm Wednesday, many communities actually getting a boost in temperatures. Inland valleys will break into the triple digits and gusty evening winds will continue before a weather shift on Thursday.

Low pressure is on its way towards our region and will increase onshore flow Wednesday bringing some overnight to morning fog. We could see a bit more cloud coverage Wednesday morning also, though afternoon clearing is likely for the almost the entire region.

The incoming cool weather system deepens over the area by Thursday and Friday creating near to below normal temperatures and increased marine layer influence, could see minimal clearing by the coast.

Another strong sundowner wind event is expected for Friday as north flow should develop near 50 miles per hour once again for the Santa Ynez mountain range and Gaviota coast.

Some below normal and partly cloudy conditions will continue into the first weekend of summer but most temperatures remain pleasant for outdoor activities like the Solstice Parade and Festival, about 72 degrees.