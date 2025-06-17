‘It’s legendary.’ Mom of young boy who ran with Kendrick Lamar along Detroit Riverwalk shares story

By Ruta Ulcinaite

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — Imagine this, you’re enjoying Detroit’s beautiful riverfront and the beautiful summer weather, when out of nowhere, a kind man starts interacting and jogging with your son.

Well, as we later learned, that man was none other than rap superstar Kendrick Lamar, one day after his concert with Sza at Ford Field.

Lanaeziah Brinson said she was at the Riverfront on Wednesday when she noticed her 3-year-old son, Ryian, making a new friend. The two were joking around and racing, so she got her phone out to film the sweet interaction, not realizing who that man was.

Ryian told me he loves a lot of things, including Kendrick Lamar, but he really loves dancing and running.

Getting out some of that energy is exactly what brought Lanaeziah and Ryian out to the riverwalk on Wednesday.

Just the night before, Kendrick entertained a crowd of tens of thousands at Ford Field.

“So you had no idea it was actually Kendrick Lamar?” I asked.

“Me and my friend, we didn’t know it was him. I was so focused on him cause he was running so fast and I’m like, ‘be careful, come back!'”

For over 10 minutes, Kendrick Lamar was paying and running with little Ryian

“I finally realized it was him when we got in the car and I turned the song on and let him look at the video and he’s like, ‘mom, that’s that man!'” Lanaeziah said.

So now that the family knows the nice man was actually Kendrick Lamar, they are blasting his music, running to it and dancing, hoping he comes back for another run in Detroit soon.

“It’s legendary for my baby. I’ll be able to save that video and show that to him once he gets older and understand,” Lanaeziah said.

