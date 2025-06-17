How to protect lawmakers, infinite workday, al fresco dining: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Emily Scolnick, CNN

A familiar carrier landed top honors at the 2025 World Airline Awards, claiming the accolade for the ninth time in the 26-year history of the "Oscars of the aviation world."

5 things

1️⃣ ‘We’re not safe’: The deadly shootings targeting Minnesota state lawmakers and their families have reignited the long-standing question of how to protect elected officials. In an increasingly toxic political environment, threats of violence against politicians are at an all-time high.

2️⃣ Legal nightmare: College sophomore Baylie Grogan passed away after a night out in Miami went horribly wrong. Because she hadn’t named a health care proxy, her family couldn’t make decisions about her treatment. Her mother has a message for other parents.

3️⃣ Artificial colors: Kraft Heinz will remove them from its products by the end of 2027 as synthetic food dyes face scrutiny from consumers and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The brands affected include Kraft Mac & Cheese, Heinz ketchup and Jell-O.

4️⃣ Infinite workday: New research by Microsoft finds that the average worker is interrupted every two minutes by a meeting, an email or an instant message. It doesn’t necessarily stop after they log off, and employees are struggling to cope.

5️⃣ Rats and regulations: Al fresco dining exploded in New York during Covid, creating a landscape of makeshift shacks and a new set of problems for the city. Some people aren’t happy about how things have turned out.

Watch this

☀️ Sizzling views: Solar Orbiter, a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency, is providing images of the sun’s south pole. This never-before-seen footage gives scientists a chance to better understand the effects on Earth.

Top headlines

• Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ in warning to Iran

• DHS reverses course, allowing immigration raids to resume at farms, hotels, restaurants

• NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander released after arrest by immigration officers inside court

$15

💰 That’s the federal minimum wage proposed by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. If the bill moves forward, it could pave the way for the first increase in 16 years.

Check this out

🇮🇹 ‘We will block the canals’: Ahead of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, later this month, protests against the event have gained traction across the city. Residents have vowed to disrupt what is rumored to be a $10 million celebration.

Quotable

🏎️ Racer’s high: The star says his emotions while portraying race car driver Sonny Hayes in the upcoming “F1: The Movie” differed from how he acts behind the wheel in his everyday life, when he is simply “trying to be calm.”

Quiz time

🌎 Group of 7 leaders are meeting this week in which Canadian province?

﻿A. Quebec

B. Alberta

C. Manitoba

D. British Columbia

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐕 ‘Top paw-spect’: Bruce the Bat Dog made his Major League Baseball debut this weekend with the Washington Nationals. The golden retriever showed off his bat retrieval skills and leads the team in head pats and belly rubs.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. The G7 summit is taking place in Kananaskis, Alberta, although President Donald Trump left early.

