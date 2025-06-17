Hawaii brush fire updates: evacuations lifted as fire 93% contained

By Island News Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KAHIKINUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The second day of the ongoing Kahikinui brush fire has been mapped at approximately 330 acres on Monday, according to the Maui Fire Department (MFD).

The fire was contained to 93% as of 7 p.m. and Officials lifted evacuation orders as well due to the increased fire containment.

Maui police also reopened Pi’ilani Hwy but will close it again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, between Mile Marker 20 to 41 for firefighting equipment and work.

Officials will continue to monitor and patrol the fire overnight.

The fire was contained 85% and continued to be about 330 acres at 1 p.m.

The brush fire of the highway near Mile Marker 24 and 25, was last reports to be 80% contained at 8 a.m.

This comes after MEMA’s previous update stated that the fire was estimated to be about 500 acres on Sunday night.

The Maui Police Department (MPD) and MFD officials stayed overnight and confirmed that there were no nighttime flare-ups. No injuries or structural damages were reported as well.

Officials reported that there are approximately 105 Kahikinui homestead lots in the area.

The Keokea Community Center shelter will close on Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

Road closures remain in effect on Pi’ilani Hwy from Mile Marker 20 to 41 due to firefighting efforts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.