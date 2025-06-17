Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced for slapping 14-year-old

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — A former Macomb County sheriff’s deputy accused of slapping a 14-year-old during a transport has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

In April, Derek Reed pleaded no contest to willful failure to uphold the law and assault and battery. As part of Reed’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped fourth-degree child abuse charges.

Macomb County prosecutors say on Aug. 29, 2023, Reed allegedly slapped the teen he was transporting to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. The sheriff’s office fired Reed following the incident.

Reed was sentenced Monday to 45 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He was ordered to report to jail on June 20.

“No one is above the law, especially those sworn to uphold it. This defendant abused his position of authority and violated the trust placed in him by the public. Today’s sentence holds him accountable and affirms our commitment to protecting every individual’s rights,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

