Children’s of Alabama celebrates 114 years of helping the youngest patients

By Shannon Delcambre

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Alabama’s only free-standing pediatric hospital celebrates 114 years of serving families and treating the youngest of patients.

The hospital was founded in 1911 and named Holy Innocents Hospital for Children, and it operated with the support of the Episcopal Church of Alabama.

According to information from Children’s of Alabama, the hospital sought to address the growing need for quality health care for children, especially those from poor families.

The facility expanded over the years and in 1961, Children’s moved to its present location on 7th Avenue South in Birmingham.

The hospital’s most significant expansion was announced in 2008, with the addition of 750,000 square feet, which was the largest health care construction project in Alabama.

Children’s of Alabama is one of the nation’s 10 busiest pediatric hospitals and treats more than 90 percent of children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders in the state.

“Passion, love, hope—all words that have guided the way for Children’s staff and its legion of volunteers since its founding—continue to make a difference in the lives of children in Alabama. Ahead are new discoveries and new medical advances that will create a new era of medical care for the children of Alabama,” stated the hospital’s website.

