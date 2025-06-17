AutoZone store looted again following street takeover in South Los Angeles

By Ashley Mackey

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An AutoZone store was broken into and looted following a street takeover in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, and it’s not the first time.

Officers responded to the store on Century Boulevard and Hoover Street around 4:30 a.m. after a large number of people made entry to the business, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects were all gone by the time officers arrived on scene. Nobody has been arrested.

Video from AIR7 and a ground crew shows the front of the store was bashed in and left with shattered windows.

The incident comes about a year after the same store was looted by a large crowd.

It’s unclear what or how much was taken from the store in Monday’s incident.

