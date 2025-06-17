Albuquerque Fire Rescue station broken into

By Aliyah Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 11 was broken into while firefighters were away training on Monday afternoon, Lt. Jason Fejer told KOAT.

“For a firefighter to come back and find his truck was stolen, it’s disheartening, and we hate to hear about it,” Fejer said.

The station is located in Southeastern Albuquerque near San Mateo and Southern. It is described as “one of the busiest houses in the city,” and responded to 45 different calls in the 48 hours before the theft.

Monday afternoon, several Albuquerque Police Department officers and crime scene specialists were seen outside the station investigating the scene.

Fejer says a firefighter’s personal vehicle and belongings were stolen from behind a closed gate. It’s believed thieves broke a window to access the building where the keys were stolen.

APD later detained and arrested three suspects in connection to the theft, according to Fejer.

